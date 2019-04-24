Svechnikov (concussion) was on the ice for morning skate ahead of Wednesday's Game 7 against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour didn't have an update on Svechnikov's condition following morning skate, which suggests he's likely a long shot to suit up for Game 7. Either way, confirmation on the rookie winger's status for Wednesday's elimination match should surface prior to puck drop.