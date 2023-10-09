Svechnikov (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Svechnikov was still skating in a non-contact jersey in practice over the weekend and it's unclear when he's expected to return to action. He's still working his way back from knee surgery in March. The 23-year-old tallied 55 points in 64 games before the injury last season.
