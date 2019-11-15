Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added two assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

Svechnikov's mouthful of a stat line also included four PIM and three hits. The second overall selection from the 2018 draft has taken the expected step forward in his second season, as Svechnikov has six points in his last three games and 21 points through 19 games overall.