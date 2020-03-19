Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Stellar sophomore season
Svechnikov has 24 goals, 61 points and a plus-9 rating in 68 games this season.
The Russian winger will turn 20 later this month and has already made drastic improvements at the NHL level. After scoring 37 points in 82 games as a rookie, Svechnikov scored at nearly a point-per-game pace in 2019-20 and could reach the 70-point mark if the NHL resumes the regular season. He's established himself as one of the top young forwards in the league.
