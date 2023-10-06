Svechnikov (knee) practiced in a yellow jersey once again Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Svechnikov has yet to put on a non-contact jersey, but he is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season Wednesday versus the Senators. Svechnikov underwent reconstructive surgery on his knee March 11 after registering 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games last season. Look for Svechnikov to be a top-six forward and play on the top power-play unit this season.