Svechnikov (upper body) is in a no-contact jersey for morning skate, indicating he won't be available versus Vancouver on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Svechnikov will miss a fifth straight game with his upper-body issue. Michael Bunting will likely continue to fill a top-six role until Svechnikov, who's picked up 11 goals and 30 points through 29 contests this season, is ready to return.