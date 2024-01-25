Svechnikov (upper body) won't play Thursday against New Jersey, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Svechnikov will miss a third straight game with his upper-body injury. Jordan Martinook will likely continue to skate on the first line until Svechnikov, who's racked up 11 goals and 30 points through 29 contests this season, is ready to return.
