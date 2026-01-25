Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Svechnikov has six goals and two assists over his last five games. He's earned four of those eight points on the power play. The 25-year-old winger still runs streaky at times, but he's been more good than bad lately. Overall, Svechnikov has 18 goals, 43 points, 141 shots on net, 90 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 52 appearances.