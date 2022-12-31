Svechnikov scored a power-play goal on five shots and added four PIM in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Svechnikov's second-period marker doubled the Hurricanes' lead to 2-0. He wraps up a rather quiet December with five tallies and three assists in 13 outings after posting better than a point-per-game pace in the first two months of the campaign. The 22-year-old is up to 19 goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 73 hits, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 36 contests overall.