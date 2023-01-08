Svechnikov added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Svechnikov's productivity has slowed down in recent weeks. He registered 24 points in his first 23 games, but now has just 10 points in his last 17 games since the beginning of December. He could still finish the season with something close to the 69 points he posted last year, but he'll need a big push over the second half of the season to do it.