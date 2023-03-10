Svechnikov potted a power-play goal in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Flyers.

He snapped a one-timer from the slot early in the first period that beat Felix Sandstrom, and both offenses went into the tank the rest of the way. Svechnikov had a 19-game goal drought to begin 2023, but since then he's racked up four goals and nine points in the last eight games. On the season, the 22-year-old is up to 23 goals and 55 points in 63 contests -- solid numbers, but still a little disappointing for the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, as his long-anticipated breakout has yet to arrive.