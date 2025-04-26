Svechnikov notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Svechnikov has a goal, an assist, seven shots on net and six hits over three playoff contests. He set up Sebastian Aho for the game-tying goal at 12:20 of the third period. Svechnikov's power-play role should help him get more looks on offense, but he's struggled with consistency at times in 2024-25, which has landed him a spot in the middle six regularly.