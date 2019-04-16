Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sustains injury in fight
Svechnikov (upper body) will not return to Monday's Game 3 contest against the Capitals.
The 19-year-old decided to drop gloves with Alex Ovechkin and was dropped almost immediately, hitting his head on the ice as he went down. He appeared to be unconscious for a moment before trainers got on the ice. Svechnikov had two goals and an assist in the first two games of the series. His status for Game 4 on Thursday is questionable at best right now.
