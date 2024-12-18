Svechnikov scored a power-play goal and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Svechnikov had gone three games without a point prior to Tuesday. He's turned a little streaky in recent weeks after being steady for the first quarter of the campaign. The winger is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 97 shots on net, 54 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 31 appearances, putting him on pace to get back to the 60-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.