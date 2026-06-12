Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Tallies twice in Game 5 win

Svechnikov scored a pair of power-play goals and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Svechnikov put the Hurricanes ahead with his second-period tally and added an insurance goal in the third. This was his first multi-point effort since Game 3 of the second round versus the Flyers. The winger is up to six goals, 11 points, 50 shots, 68 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 18 playoff outings. With members of the top line scoring three of the Hurricanes' four goals Thursday, Svechnikov's offense looks to be activated just in time to help close out the series.