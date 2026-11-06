Svechnikov notched a goal, recorded an assist, posted a plus-3 rating and launched seven shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Svechnikov was active in Thursday's contest, as he fired a season-high seven shots on goal. Additionally, he came through for the reigning champs in the clutch, sliding the primary helper on William Carrier's game-winning goal. With Thursday's pair of points, Svechnikov now has seven goals, nine assists, a plus-8 rating, 51 shots on net and 37 hits across 17 outings this season. The 26-year-old winger appears to be trending towards a new career high in shots on goal if he can surpass the 249 attempts he placed on net across 78 regular-season games during the 2021-22 season. Expect him to be an elite fantasy option in all category-based formats for the foreseeable future.