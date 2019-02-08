Svechnikov secured a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 victory over Buffalo.

Svechnikov seems to score in bunches, as he has recorded just 6 points in his last 16 contests, all of which came in just three outings. The winger is slotted into a third-line role, but continues to log minutes with the second power-play unit, which bolsters his fantasy value.

