Svechnikov picked up three assists in a 6-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

The gifted offensive player has rung up nine assists in his last seven games, but he has gone without a goal in 2023 -- that's 18 games. Svechnikov has 46 points, including 19 goals, in 54 games this season. And despite his goal slump, he's on track to equal his career-best 69 points, which he set last season.