Svechnikov scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Svechnikov pushed the score to 4-3 Carolina early in the third on a 2-on-1 where he lifted a shot over Vasilevskiy's left pad. He's on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goals, four assists). In the last two weeks, Svechnikov has put up one goal, eight assists and 17 shots, and overall, he has eight goals, 15 assists and 96 shots in 35 games.