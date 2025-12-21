Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Three-game, five-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechnikov scored a goal Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Svechnikov pushed the score to 4-3 Carolina early in the third on a 2-on-1 where he lifted a shot over Vasilevskiy's left pad. He's on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (one goals, four assists). In the last two weeks, Svechnikov has put up one goal, eight assists and 17 shots, and overall, he has eight goals, 15 assists and 96 shots in 35 games.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two more helpers in shootout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Dishes two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Scores game-winner on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Three-point effort in overtime win•