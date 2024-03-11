Svechnikov tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over Calgary.

Svechnikov set up Sebastian Aho's tally late in the first period before extending Carolina's lead to 4-0 early in the second, finishing a give-and-go with Aho. Svechnikov has been on a roll -- he has points in four straight games, including three multi-point efforts, and 13 (five goals, eight assists) in his last 11 contests. The 23-year-old Svechnikov now has 16 goals and 27 assists through 43 games this season.