Svechnikov scored twice, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Svechnikov had a great offensive game, but his unpenalized high elbow on Filip Hronek late in the contest could be reviewed by the league for supplemental discipline. Prior to that bone-headed play, Svechnikov was involved in all three of the Hurricanes' goals in regulation time. The 25-year-old winger is up to six goals, including three on the power play, while adding four assists, 46 shots on net, 18 hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances this year. All of that offense has come since Oct. 28, as he opened the year in an eight-game skid.