Svechnikov notched one goal and two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

He picked up two points on the power play in the contest, including the game-winning goal. Carolina went into the first intermission down 2-0 before scoring six unanswered goals to run away with the victory. Svechnikov put his team in the lead with a one-timer midway through the third period. The 23-year-old might be the hottest player in the NHL right now, reeling off six straight multi-point performances. He has compied seven goals and 14 points over that blistering stretch.