Svechnikov and the Hurricanes won't play against the Lightning on Tuesday after the game was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 22.
It will be the fourth game for Carolina that has been rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. At this time, the two sides are still set to play Thursday, which would be the first game for Svechnikov and company since Jan. 18 against Nashville.
