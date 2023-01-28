Svechnikov recorded two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over San Jose.

The 22-year-old was the set-up man for Martin Necas' tying and winning goals. Svechnikov hasn't found the back of the net himself in 12 straight games, but he's stayed somewhat productive with seven helpers over that stretch. On the season, he has 19 goals and 39 points in 48 contests, but a true breakout for the 2018 second overall pick remains elusive.