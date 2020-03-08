Svechnikov notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

He nearly scored the OT winner, but his attempt to swat a deflected puck out of midair rang off the crossbar and fell to Vincent Trochek, who buried it behind Thomas Greiss. Svechnikov snapped a brief three-game point drought with the helpers, and on the season the second-year phenom is up to 24 goals and 60 points through 66 contests.