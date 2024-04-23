Svechnikov notched a pair of assists in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Islanders.

Svechnikov set up Sebastian Aho's game-tying marker late in the third period before grabbing a second helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-netter that sealed Carolina's 5-3 victory. The 24-year-old Svechnikov was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, though he finished the regular season with six points (two goals, four assists) in his final four contests. He tallied 19 goals and 52 points across 59 regular-season games.