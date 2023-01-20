Svechnikov picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The 22-year-old sniper let someone else get the glory this time around, as Svechnikov picked up multiple helpers in a game for the first time since Nov. 4. He's also stuck in a nine-game goal drought, his longest of the year, so it's reassuring to see he can contribute fantasy value even when he isn't finding the back of the net. On the season, Svechnikov has 19 goals and 37 points through 45 games -- solid numbers, but it still feels like the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has another level he hasn't reached yet.