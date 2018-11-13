Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers Monday
Svechnikov dished out two assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Blackhawks.
Svechnikov fed Michael Ferland in the slot to tie the game at two lat in the second period. He then noted a secondary assist on Sebastian Aho's overtime winner to seal the second multi-point game of his career. The rookie first-round pick now has four goals and four assists in 18 games, and he's fired 48 shots on net as well.
More News
