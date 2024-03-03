Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
He helped set up Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho for second-period tallies, giving Svechnikov his first multi-point performance in 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old winger has been productive this season when he's been on the ice, and through 40 contests he's delivered 13 goals and 37 points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Records helper in win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Returns to lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Ready to return•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: May play Thursday•