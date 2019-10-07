Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two more assists Sunday
Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
The youngster is off to a great start to his second NHL season with four assists through three games. Svechnikov is still only 19, but he's earning regular power-play time and a spot in the Canes' top six, giving him significant fantasy upside.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Dishes two helpers in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Contributes insurance tally•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Medically cleared•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Back at practice•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Sitting out Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.