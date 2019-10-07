Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

The youngster is off to a great start to his second NHL season with four assists through three games. Svechnikov is still only 19, but he's earning regular power-play time and a spot in the Canes' top six, giving him significant fantasy upside.