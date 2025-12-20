Svechnikov logged two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and seven hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Svechnikov set up both of Sebastian Aho's goals in the contest. This was Svechnikov's second two-assist game in a row, and he has eight helpers over his last seven outings. For the season, the power winger is up to 22 points (eight on the power play) with 94 shots on net, 55 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 34 appearances.