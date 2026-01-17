Svechnikov produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.

Both points came on the Hurricanes' first two goals of the third period, as they broke open a 3-1 game. Svechnikov has been running hot and cold in January, delivering three multi-point performances in nine games but getting held off the scoresheet completely in five others. On the season, the 25-year-old winger has contributed 13 goals and 37 points in 48 contests, including five goals and 13 points with the man advantage.