Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two-point effort in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechnikov produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 9-1 win over the Panthers.
Both points came on the Hurricanes' first two goals of the third period, as they broke open a 3-1 game. Svechnikov has been running hot and cold in January, delivering three multi-point performances in nine games but getting held off the scoresheet completely in five others. On the season, the 25-year-old winger has contributed 13 goals and 37 points in 48 contests, including five goals and 13 points with the man advantage.
