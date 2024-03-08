Svechnikov produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old winger helped set up Brady Skjei for Carolina's opening tally midway through the first period, then slotted home an empty-netter late in the third. Svechnikov has delivered back-to-back multi-point performances, and over the last nine games he's churned out three goals and nine points as he tries to wrap up an injury-plagued campaign with a strong finish.