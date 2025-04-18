Svechnikov scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Senators.

The 25-year-old winger potted his 20th goal of the season early in the second period, as he waited until the final game of the regular season to reach that milestone for the fifth time. It was Svechnikov's first multi-point performance since Feb. 22, and over nine contests since returning from an upper-body injury in late March, he's produced two goals and five points.