Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two points in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Svechinikov produced a goal on five shots while adding an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.
It was a big night for the 26-year-old winger, who potted his 30th goal of the season midway through the first period before having a hand in Jaccob Slavin's OT winner. It's the second time in Svechnikov's career he's reached the 30-goal plateau, and he's also tied his career high with 69 points -- giving him four more games to establish new personal bests in both categories.
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