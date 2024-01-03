Svechnikov scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

He gave Carolina a 2-0 lead on a one-timer just before the first intermission, and Svechnikov then beat Igor Shesterkin again in the third on the rush after out-muscling Ryan Lindgren for the puck at the New York blue line. Svechnikov has erupted for five straight multi-point performances, producing six goals and 11 points over that stretch, and if the second overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft can stay healthy, he appears to be headed for his long-awaited breakout.