Svechnikov (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Flyers.

Svechnikov has an active four-game point streak (one goal, four assists), so this absence due to illness comes at a rough time. The 23-year-old winger has slowly gotten back up to speed after recovering from ACL surgery, which kept him out of the lineup for the first eight contests of this campaign. Brendan Lemieux will likely be in the lineup Tuesday, while Svechnikov will aim to be healthy again for Thursday's game versus the Islanders.