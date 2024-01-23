Svechnikov (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Boston, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour told Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site Tuesday that he is hopeful that Svechnikov could play before the All-Star break. That would leave Thursday against New Jersey and Saturday versus Arizona as potential return dates. Svechnikov, who is considered day-to-day, hasn't played since Jan. 19 against Detroit. He has amassed 11 goals, 30 points, 71 shots on net and 66 hits over 29 appearances this season.