Svechnikov (undisclosed) is improving but is doubtful to play in Friday's matchup with Detroit, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov is currently mired in a seven-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 22 versus the Maple Leafs. With the winger still sidelined, Jackson Blake looks poised to fill a top-six role alongside Sebastian Aho. Barring an extended absence, Svechnikov should be capable of reaching the 20-goal mark after coming up just one tally shy of that mark last year. A back-to-back could make it tough for Svechnikov to be ready to face the Flyers on Saturday -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out.