Svechnikov (upper body) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Sharks, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
There was hope that Svechnikov would be able to return for Thursday's matchup, but it appears as though he'll be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. His next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday in Los Angeles, while Tyson Jost will likely remain in the lineup against San Jose.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Might return next week•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Unlikely Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Absent from practice•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Goal, assist in loss to Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in Saturday's win•