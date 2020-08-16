Head coach Rod Brind'Amour relayed that Svechnikov (leg) had an MRI on Sunday, and he would "highly doubt" the forward returns this series, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Brind'Amour had no real update on the severity of Svechnikov's injury, but this was bad news for the 20-year-old's chances of returning anytime soon. At the very least, it's highly unlikely that Svechnikov will play in Game 4 versus the Bruins, and he may need to wait until a potential Round 2 to get back into action. This is a devestating development for the Hurricanes, as Svechnikov is a fixture in the top six and has racked up seven points over six games. Ryan Dzingel will likely bump back into the lineup if Svechnikov is indeed out Monday.
