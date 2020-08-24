Svehcnikov (leg) is expected to be fully fit ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Prior to getting hurt, Svechnikov tallied four goals and three assists in six postseason contests. The 19-year-old winger posted a second consecutive 20-goal campaign setting new career highs in goals (24), assists (37) and power-play points (20). The Russian should continue to see more opportunities on the Canes' top line and could see his point totals climb again in 2020-21.