Svechnikov (concussion) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Svechnikov was considered a game-time call for this contest suggests he's likely on the verge of returning, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to do so.

