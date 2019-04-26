Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Won't play Friday
Svechnikov (concussion) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Friday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Svechnikov was considered a game-time call for this contest suggests he's likely on the verge of returning, but he'll have to wait for Sunday's Game 2 for his next opportunity to do so.
