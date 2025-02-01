Svechnikov (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus the Kings.

Svechnikov saw 19:03 of ice time in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The Hurricanes have some moving pieces in the lineup due to an illness going through the team, but Taylor Hall, Jack Roslovic and Jesperi Kotkaniemi will form the second line. Svechnikov's next chance to play is Tuesday in Winnipeg.