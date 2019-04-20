As expected, Svechnikov (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Svechnikov is reportedly feeling better and close to returning, but he'll have to wait for Monday's Game 6 for his next opportunity to do so. Once cleared, the 19-year-old rookie will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Carolina's power-play units.