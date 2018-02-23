Miller is expected to be sidelined for about a month with an upper-body injury.

Miller is one of the Hurricanes' top prospects currently playing in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers. Although he has not seen any time at the NHL level this year, he leads the Checkers with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) through 51 games. Assuming he's healthy, Miller is expected to challenge for a roster spot with the Canes next season.