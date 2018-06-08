Hurricanes' Andrew Poturalski: Lands extension
Poturalski inked a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Friday.
Poturalski racked up 22 goals and 27 helpers in 76 outings for the Checkers last season. Although he didn't crack the Canes' lineup this year, the 24-year-old should be on the short list of potential call-ups during the 2018-19 campaign -- especially if Carolina overhauls its roster now that it is under new management.
