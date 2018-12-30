Hurricanes' Andrew Poturalski: Leading scorer for AHL Charlotte
Poturalski scored the game-winning goal to propel the AHL Charlotte Checkers to a 5-4 overtime win against the Laval Rocket on Saturday.
Poturalski leads the Checkers with 13 goals and 31 points in 34 games this season, along with 101 combined points over the previous two campaigns. Given his recent success at the AHL level, it seems like just a matter of time before the Hurricanes give him an extended look, especially considering how desperate they are for scoring. It would seem the 24-year-old Poturalski has a bright future ahead of him.
