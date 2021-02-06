Bibeau was assigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday, per CBS.
This is simply a paper move for the Hurricanes. Bibeau will almost certainly be recalled to the taxi squad once Alex Nedeljkovic is promoted to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game versus Columbus.
