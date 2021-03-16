Bibeau was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Bibeau owns a .901 save percentage and 2.60 GAA in three AHL games this season but hasn't seen any NHL action. He should spend most of his time in the minors.
